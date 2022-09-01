VW 10 strokes better than Roughriders

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert was able to tame the St. Marys Memorial Roughriders 167-177 in WBL golf action at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday.

No. 1 opponents Keaton Foster of Van Wert and Lennon Cisco of St Mary’s shared match medalist honors as each carded a 40. The Cougar duo of Blake Bohyer and Sam Houg tossed in a pair of 42s to take the runner up medalist honors. Other scores for the victorious Cougars were TJ Stoller and Griff McCracken with 43 and AJ Proffitt with a 44.

With the victory, the Cougars improve to 3-0 in the WBL with a suspended match with Wapakoneta. They are 6-0 in all matches. St. Mary’s dropped to 2-1 in the WBL on the early season and 5-1 overall.

The Cougar JV team also picked up a victory as they won 202-207. Christian Wallenhorst and Brock Stoller each recorded 49 on their rounds. Deirks Knoch and Trevor Halker each carded a 52, and Clayton Fast and Hayden Dowlers each had a 53. Carter Wright finished with a 58.

The Cougars will face Ottawa Glandorf at Pike Run Golf Course today.