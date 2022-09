Fair fun!

Wednesday was a full day at the Van Wert County Fair, including the annual cheerleading competition, which was won by Delphos St. John’s. The day also featured various animal exhibits, delicious fair food, entertainment and much more. Tonight’s grandstand attraction is the Tug-A-Truck competition, which begins at 7 p.m. The fair will continue through Labor Day. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent