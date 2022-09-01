Pigksin Pick’Em: Week No. 3 predictions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Week No. 3 of the high school football season is here and it means 30 percent of the regular season will be in the books before Labor Day, due to the expanded playoff format. I’m still not sure how I feel about all of that but that’s a discussion for a different time.

Western Buckeye League teams will begin the second week of league play while MAC teams jump into conference play tomorrow night. For NWC and GMC teams, it’s the final non-conference tune-up.

As always, some interesting matchups are on tap, including a key one in the WBL that could go a long way in determining the league championship.

I managed to go 23-4 (85 percent) last week, which takes my season-to-date total to 46-10 (82 percent).

Games of the Week

Defiance (1-1) at Van Wert (2-0)

While I believe Defiance has improved and will continue to do so, it would be a tall task for the Bulldogs to come into Eggerss Stadium and get a win.

It’s true Defiance hung with St. Marys Memorial last Friday and they’re capable of doing again tomorrow night but the offense would probably have to score four or five touchdowns to win and I’m not sure that’s going to happen.

It may not be a blowout, but I believe the Cougars will move to 3-0.

The pick: Van Wert

Elida (2-0) at Ottawa-Glandorf (0-2)

Despite what the records say, this is another one that has the potential to be a close game.

Elida has outscored two opponents 76-14, while Ottawa-Glandorf has been outscored 31-7. I’m thinking it’s going to be a low scoring game. Two touchdowns may be enough to win it. After a bit of indecision on my part, I think the Bulldogs get the road win.

The pick: Elida

Tinora (1-1) at Lima Central Catholic (2-0)

The Rams pulled off an upset last week by defeating Wauseon 27-14 – can they do it again during a Saturday night special at Spartan Stadium?

That’s a tall order, so I’m going with the Thunderbirds in this one. Regardless of the outcome, Lima Central Catholic has another interesting game next week at Huron.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Wapakoneta (1-1) at St. Marys Memorial (2-0)

A big rivalry game and a game featuring two teams that embrace old-school physical football – the “here we come, try and stop us” kind of football. Both do it well and in an era of spread offenses, it causes all sorts of problems for opposing defenses.

There’s a small part of me that can see Wapak leaving with a win but I think the Roughriders are the favorite in this one. I do think it’ll be a close game, with the margin being a touchdown or less.

Also, this game feels like it should be a permanent Week No. 10 matchup.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Wayne Trace (1-1) at Crestview (2-0)

Personally, I think this will be a close game.

It’s fair to say that Crestview should be considered the favorite but I think Wayne Trace is more than capable of leaving Convoy with a win. In fact, my initial feeling was to say the Raiders pull off the mild upset, but I’m going with the home team in this one, seven points or less.

The pick: Crestview

Best of the Rest

WBL

Kenton at Bath: Bath

Shawnee at Celina: Shawnee

MAC

Coldwater at Fort Recovery: Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles: Versailles

Minster at Marion Local: Marion Local

New Bremen at Parkway: New Bremen

St. Henry at Anna: St. Henry

Non-conference

Ayersville at Bluffton: Ayersville

Dayton Dunbar at Lima Sr.: Lima Sr.

Delphos Jefferson at Perry: Delphos Jefferson

Delta at Paulding: Delta

Fairview at Bryan: Bryan

Elmwood at Allen East: Elmwood

Fort Loramie at Spencerville: Fort Loramie

Hardin-Northern at Ada: Hardin-Northern

Hilltop at Antwerp: Antwerp

Hicksville at Edon: Edon

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa: Leipsic

Montpelier at Edgerton: Edgerton

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove