Rex, Carter awarded Central scholarships

VW independent staff/submitted information

Central’s Educational & Charitable Foundation has announced 2022 scholarship program recipients.

Ian Rex graduated from Van Wert High School and is attending Purdue University Fort Wayne in the fall, majoring in actuarial science. In high school, Ian was a varsity athlete on the golf and swim teams. He was also a contributing member of the Van Wert High School service clubs, Beta Club, and the National Honor Society. As a member of these service clubs, Ian volunteered for various programs at Van Wert High School and in the Van Wert community. He is employed part-time at the Van Wert YMCA as a certified lifeguard. Ian is the son of Jeffrey and Robin Rex.

Rex and Carter

Audrey Carter graduated from Van Wert High School and is attending Purdue University Fort Wayne, majoring in finance. In high school, Audrey interned at Sealscott CPA through their CEO program and was enrolled in advanced mathematics courses. She works part-time at both Sealscott CPA and Pizza Hut. Audrey is the daughter of Tony and Rita Carter.

Renewal scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to Brady Rader, Brennan Zastawny, Elizabeth Bowen, Carly Wendel, Laney Jones, Katie Hauter, Halle Landin, Evelyn McKeddie, Connor McCary, Evan Hoersten, Jacob Wasson, Rachel Spath, and Shawn Tierney.

Central’s Educational & Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program was created to reward and support graduates pursuing educational degrees that may eventually lead to careers in the property and casualty insurance industry. The scholarship provides up to $5,000 to each student, which may be used toward tuition, books, other related school fees, and room and board. It is an annual scholarship renewable up to three additional years.

For more information about the program and upcoming opportunities to apply, visit the Educational & Charitable Foundation website.