VWHS Class of ’61 makes big donation

VW independent staff/submitted information

Even though it’s been over 60 years since the Van Wert High School Class of 1961 graduated, time has not dampened the spirits of what Van Wert and Eggerss Stadium still means to this group. The class recently donated $5,326 to the Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club.

“We are so grateful to this class for their generous gift”, club president John White said.

The Van Wert High School Class of 1961 made a sizable donation to the Van Wert Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club for Eggerss Stadium. Photo submitted

The money donated will go into a fund specifically designated for future maintenance of the historic downtown stadium.

“We are excited that forward thinking community members are already addressing the future needs, even before the renovations have been started”, said White.

The Van Wert High School Class of 1961 joins the classes of 1966, 1968, 1973, and 1998 in supporting the Eggerss Stadium renovation project. Anyone who is a class member from a different year and would like to get in on the class challenge, contact White at 419.203.1217.