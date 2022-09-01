YMCA has big plans for new mini-bus

VW independent staff/submitted information

Through the generosity of the Danfoss Community Action Fund and the MS Foundation, the YMCA of Van Wert County recently acquired a new 15 passenger mini-bus. A Ford E-350 Super Duty came to the YMCA through the generosity of the Danfoss Community Action Fund and the MS Foundation.

The two grants allowed the YMCA to seek out a safe and reliable form of transportation for summer camp programs, the YMCA Marlins swim team and transportation between YMCA and Camp Clay. In addition, the YMCA will be able to use the mini-bus for two new programs that are coming in the near future – SilverSneakers road trips and a 5th-8th grade after school program. Information about both programs will be released soon.

Hugh Kocab, YMCA CEO and Alyssa Luckadoo, Day Camp Coordinator are shown with staff and campers and the new mini-bus. Photo submitted

The Camp Clay Day Camp programs serve youths between 6-14 years of age, along with the YMCA’s Young Leaders program for 15-16 year olds. As a part of our day camp programs, campers are taken on off-site trips that go along with the day camp theme of the week. This year, campers visited the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, went to laser tag in Fort Wayne, attended a Tin Caps baseball game, and much more. Van Wert City Schools also worked with Camp Clay to help provide transportation through most of the summer.

“The mini-bus will allow us to expand our services to the Van Wert community and impact the quality of life for children and seniors” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said.

The YMCA gave special thanks to Eric McCracken and the staff at Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Services for helping find the mini-bus and having it decked out with the ‘Y’ logo and branded colors.