Football Friday night scores: Week No. 3

VW independent sports

Here are final scores from Week No. 3 high school football games around the area.

WBL

Celina 19 Shawnee 10

Elida 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 12

Kenton 20 Bath 6

Van Wert 36 Defiance 0

Wapakoneta 29 St. Marys Memorial 22 (OT)

MAC

Anna 26 St. Henry 7

Coldwater 42 Fort Recovery 0

Marion Local 34 Minster 0

New Bremen 34 Parkway 7

Versailles 31 Delphos St. John’s 0

Non-conference

Ada 57 Hardin-Northern 40

Antwerp 65 Hilltop 8

Ayersville 28 Bluffton 19

Bryan 56 Fairview 13

Columbus Grove 7 Patrick Henry 0

Crestview 14 Wayne Trace 6

Delphos Jefferson 56 Perry 13

Delta 54 Paulding 6

Edgerton 35 Montpelier 0

Edon 42 Hicksville 6

Elmwood 53 Allen East 21

Fort Loramie 35 Spencerville 7

Lima Sr. 25 Dayton Dunbar 12

Pandora-Gilboa 33 Leipsic 21

Saturday – Tinora at Lima Central Catholic