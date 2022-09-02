Football Friday night scores: Week No. 3
VW independent sports
Here are final scores from Week No. 3 high school football games around the area.
WBL
Celina 19 Shawnee 10
Elida 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 12
Kenton 20 Bath 6
Van Wert 36 Defiance 0
Wapakoneta 29 St. Marys Memorial 22 (OT)
MAC
Anna 26 St. Henry 7
Coldwater 42 Fort Recovery 0
Marion Local 34 Minster 0
New Bremen 34 Parkway 7
Versailles 31 Delphos St. John’s 0
Non-conference
Ada 57 Hardin-Northern 40
Antwerp 65 Hilltop 8
Ayersville 28 Bluffton 19
Bryan 56 Fairview 13
Columbus Grove 7 Patrick Henry 0
Crestview 14 Wayne Trace 6
Delphos Jefferson 56 Perry 13
Delta 54 Paulding 6
Edgerton 35 Montpelier 0
Edon 42 Hicksville 6
Elmwood 53 Allen East 21
Fort Loramie 35 Spencerville 7
Lima Sr. 25 Dayton Dunbar 12
Pandora-Gilboa 33 Leipsic 21
Saturday – Tinora at Lima Central Catholic
