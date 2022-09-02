Jerry Wayne Baer

Jerry Wayne Baer, 83, of Loveland, Colorado, passed away at home on August 7, 2022, after extended health issues.

He was born August 17, 1938, in Van Wert, the 13th child of Logan Ray and Pearl Agnes (Strohl) Baer, who both proceeded him in death. He graduated from Van Wert High School in 1957 and on January 19, 1963, he married D. Rosemary (Lippi) Baer with whom he shared 59 years of adventures and memories.

Surviving are Jerry’s wife, Rosemary, three sons, Jeffery ”Jeff” W. Baer ( Cathy McMahill) , Dr. John W. (Carol) Baer, and Jeron W. (Susanna “Susie”) Baer all of Colorado. Also surviving are his grandchildren Dr. Kaily Baer, Kenzie Baer, PhD, Joseph “Joe” Baer, Ryan (Megan) Baer, Blake Baer, and Holly Baer and great-granddaughter, Ava Baer; a brother, James L. Baer, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Marcile (and Gayle) Hoghe, Mildred (and Don) Parker, Thelma Gamble, Dorothy (and James) Pollock; seven brothers, Carl, Robert, Calvin (and wife Betty), infant brother, Donald, infant twins Everett and brother, and sister-in law Ruth Baer.

After his undefeated seasons as quarterback for the Van Wert High School Cougars football team, Jerry attended Muskingum College and was in the Fort Wayne, Indiana Air National Guard for a short period of time. He attended American Flyers in Ardmore, Oklahoma, obtaining flying licenses. He was a member of the American Legion and a 60-year member of the Van Wert, Ohio Elks Lodge.

Jerry’s passion in life was flying. Starting at age 14 in his hometown airport washing airplanes in exchange for flying lessons, Captain Jerry Baer retired after 35+ year. of service with United Airlines flying at least seven of their fleet of planes and ending with the Boeing 747-400 in 1998. He also served on committees including the UAL Training Center for the benefit of his fellow pilots. During his tenure as a commercial pilot, he traveled the world, many trips accompanied by his wife. Upon retirement, Jerry and Rosemary continued their love of travel by motorhome, cruise ship and tours seeing every continent except Antarctica.

Jerry was a football fan, especially of the Denver Broncos and Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a hunter and an avid fisherman, instilling in his family the respect and love of the outdoors. Jerry spent much time hunting and fishing in Colorado with his sons and pilot friend. After retirement, Jerry especially looked forward to his annual fishing trips to Canada with his ‘buddies’ from all over the USA. Jerry’s highest priority was providing every need for his family and friends. Everyone will remember his many stories with the twinkle in his eye. Jerry is sadly missed and will be long remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Cremation and arrangements per Jerry’s request.

If desired, memorial donations can be sent to Pathways, 305 Carpenter Rd. Fort Collins, Colorado 80525 or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1730 W.12th St. Loveland, Colorado 80537 or charity of donor’s choice.