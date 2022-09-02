Roundup: Thursday night prep sports

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 156 Ottawa-Glandorf 164

OTTAWA — Van Wert is the only team unbeaten in WBL play after defeating Ottawa-Glandorf 156-164 at Pike Run Golf Course on Thursday. The Cougars improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the WBL.

Blake Bohyer was the match medalist with a career best 35, while teammate Keaton Foster was the runner-up with a 38. AJ Proffit (41) and TJ Stoller (42) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars, while Sam Houg shot a 45 and Griff McCracken a 47.

Van Wert will host Shawnee on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 164 Delphos Jefferson 180 Crestview 193

Grant Glossett shot a career best 36 to lead Lincolnview past Delphos Jefferson and Crestview at Hickory Sticks on Thursday. The Lancers moved to 5-1 in the NWC and 12-3 in match play.

Kaleb Swander led Crestview with a 47 and Isaac Gallmeier paced Delphos Jefferson with a 41.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Antwerp 0

CONVOY — Crestview defeated Antwerp in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Thursday.

Myia Etzler had 10 kills and six blocks, while Laci McCoy had 11 kills. Cali Gregory had 24 assists and nine kills, and Ellie Kline had seven digs and was 14-15 from the service line with an ace.

Crestview (2-3) will host Wayne Trace next Thursday.

Defiance 3 Van Wert 0

DEFIANCE — The Bulldogs topped Van Wert 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 on Thursday.

The Cougars will host Ottoville on Tuesday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 1 New Knoxville 1

NEW KNOXVILLE — Lincolnview and New Knoxville forged a 1-1 tie in non-conference soccer action on Thursday.

Freshman Gavin Evans scored Lincolnview’s lone goal with an assist by Jared Kessler.

The Lancers (2-2-1) will return to action Tuesday at Spencerville.

Spencerville 8 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Cougars were shut out by Spencerville 8-0 on Thursday.

Van Wert (0-5) will play at Defiance on Tuesday.

Miller City 6 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Miller City topped Crestview 6-1 on Thursday, with Adessa Alvarez scoring the lone goal with an assist by Addison Williman.

The Knights (2-3) will host Bluffton on Tuesday.