Vantage Day of Caring, other events set

This year’s newly named Vantage Day of Caring is set for Friday, September 30, and will be held at Vantage Career Center.

Many local schools will be accepting donations, so be sure to check with your students to see if their class is competing to bring in the most donations. The public will also be able to donate anytime until Friday, September 30, when the barrels are picked up and sorted at the event. Take non-perishable food items like canned meat, peanut butter and mac and cheese to any of the barrels located at First Bank of Berne, First Financial Bank (Shannon St.), Flagstar Bank, Citizens National Bank, the Well Nutrition, or the United Way Office, 136 E. Main St.

The United Way of Van Wert County will also be have the “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17, and from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, September 18. The United Way will be collecting top-needed pantry items from customers at the entrance doors with assistance provided by local emergency responders and Vantage students.

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, there will be a mobile food pantry distribution at Trinity Friends Church. Food will be provided by West Ohio Food Bank and distributed by volunteers from Danfoss (formerly Eaton). Participants will be asked to show a valid photo I.D.

The United Way of Van Wert County is grateful to all of the t-shirt sponsors listed below:

Thanks to the generous support of these businesses, the United Way is able to help the food pantries stock their shelves.