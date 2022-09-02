Local veterans honored, fair continues through Monday

Veterans officials salute the flag during Thursday’s ceremony at the Van Wert County Fair. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Thursday was Veterans Day at the Van Wert County Fair and eligible military veterans were given free admission to enjoy the various festivities at the fairgrounds. Veterans were also treated to a free meal catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, and were served ham and bean soup later in the day. A veterans ceremony was held in the morning.

The grandstand featured two events on Thursday – harness racing in the afternoon and the popular Tug-A-Truck competition at night.

Today’s events at the fair include the Senior Fair Horse Show and Junior Fair Pleasure Horse Show in the Senior Horse Arena, and the Junior Fair Poultry Show in the Sheep Arena. All three events will begin at 9 a.m.

The Goat Show will begin at 2 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena and the Rabbit Show will start at 4 p.m. in the Rabbit Barn.

Tonight’s grandstand attraction will be an OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range between $10-$20, in addition to the daily $8 admission price.

A Fifth Quarter event will be offered for all Van Wert, Crestview and Linconlview Middle School and High School students. They’ll be able to get in for free after 9 p.m. tonight and the first 250 kids will get a free ride pass and $5 “fair bucks.”

Saturday’s big event will be Girl Named Tom at the grandstand. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and will be preceded by opening act Addison Agen. Tickets for the show range between $45-$79 and may be purchased at vanwertlive.com.

Four more grandstand events are scheduled at the fair: