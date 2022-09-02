Victoria ”Vicky” Royer

Victoria “Vicky” Royer passed away at Homestead at Towne Center on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia.

She was born February 21, 1945, to Evelyn (Miller) and James Heath Jr., who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband Larry to whom she was married August 7, 1965, and blessed with 57 years together. She is also survived by her son Jay (Sara) Royer, granddaughter Saige Royer of Convoy and grandson Colten (Terrill) Royer of Lima. Vicky was preceded in death by her son Jeff “Squirt” Royer.

Vicky attended 11 years at Van Wert City Schools when her family moved to Waldron, Michigan, where she graduated from Waldron High School. She maintained her friendships with her Van Wert friends and often attended their class reunions.

Her love for animals and riding horses led her and Larry to become 4-H advisors for many years. The family owned quarter horses and she spent many weekends watching her sons Jay and Jeff show their horses in Ohio and neighboring states.

She also loved her dogs and leaves behind her cats, Ozzie and Posie, as well as her adopted barn cats.

Vicky inherited her love for genealogy from her mother Evelyn, and spent many hours researching her and Larry’s family histories.

Vicky started working for Convoy United National Bank, worked for U.S. Bank in both the Convoy and Van Wert branches and retired after 28 years of service with U.S. Bank. She treasured her friendship with her co-workers and childhood friends. Her favorite past times were going out to eat and to the movies.

The family would like to thank the staff at Homestead for caring for Vicky, as well as her family and friends who came to visit her. A special heartfelt thanks to Karen Gilliland and Connie Hart for their weekly visits which meant the world to Vicky.

The family will receive visitors at Cowan & Sons Funeral Home, Van Wert from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, September 10.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Shelter.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.