VWCF accepting online grant applications

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation has announced its fall grant cycle is open and accepting applications via the Grants Manager software online at https://vanwertcountyfoundation.org/grants/grantportal/.

The Online Grants Manager compiles information and support materials for applicants to manage their online grant requests. This process allows grantees an easy way to see the status of a grant, check due dates, and submit electronic grant reports.

Applicants must first fill out a Letter of Intent (LOI) to determine if they are eligible to apply. Within 48 hours, eligible applicants will be invited to submit a full application. Letters of Intent (LOIs) are due October 15, and the full application is due November 1. Please note, that only online submissions are accepted.

“We encourage applicants to carefully read the instructions and reference materials found on our website before registering and starting their application,” VWCF Grants Administrator Laney Nofer said. “If an applicant encounters issues or has questions, they can check our ‘Grant FAQs’ page or contact our office at 419.238.1743.”

The Van Wert County Foundation creates a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for the community by inspiring, fulfilling, and supporting philanthropy.

The Van Wert County Foundation’s office is located at 138 E. Main St., Van Wert.The Van Wert County Foundation can be reached by phone at 419. 238.1743, or by email at info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.