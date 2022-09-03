Knights grind out a win over Wayne Trace

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — In a defensive struggle, a pair of second half touchdowns was enough to give Crestview a 14-6 win over non-conference rival Wayne Trace.

The Knights improved to 3-0, while the Raiders fell to 1-2.

“We know we left some points out there but it was a combination of a really good defense and some mental miscues that we need to clean up as we go into conference season,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said.

Crestview’s Bryson Penix ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Bob Barnes/file photo

After a scoreless first half, which included two Crestview turnovers on downs and a missed 24-yard field goal, Wayne Trace struck first when the Raiders capped off a 11-play, 45-yard drive with a five yard touchdown run by Cole Morehead with 8:06 left in the third quarter, followed by an incomplete pass on the two point conversion.

The Knights answered with an eight-play, 43-yard drive that ended with Carson Hunter’s two-yard touchdown run, but Wayne Trace blocked Hayden Perrott’s PAT attempt, leaving the scored tied 6-6. The drive featured a pair of Bryson Penix runs for 24 yards.

The Raiders lost a fumble and had a pass intercepted by Parker Speith, but the Knights were unable to capitalize.

The winning score came with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter when Penix scored from four yards out. Isaac Kline had five straight carries for 35 yards on the drive and Hunter was able to tack on the two point conversion.

On Wayne Trace’s ensuing drive, Hunter Jones intercepted Morefield and returned it 16 yards and Crestview’s defense came up big on Wayne Trace’s final drive by recording a sack, then holding on downs.

The Raiders finished with just 148 yards of total offense, including 66 yards on 15 carries by Morefield. Through the air, Morefield competed 5-of-10 passes for 42 yards and had two throws intercepted, while Kyle Stoller completed 7-of-16 passes for 16 yards. Tucker Antoine was the leading receiver with four catches for 32 yards. Wayne Trace was plagued by five turnovers.

“We just need to generate some more offense,” Wayne Trace head coach Matt Holden said. “Hats off to the Crestview coaching staff for some good adjustments made throughout the game, but we just have to improve offensively and dedicate more time to controlling the ball on special teams. We’ll definitely get to work and see what we can do to help put our kids in better position offensively.”

“We put ourselves in bad position with the first score with another special teams blunder by touching a punt and letting them recover it,” Holden added. “We gave them a short field a few times and the defense can only keep them out for so long.”

Kline was the workhorse for Crestview with 22 carries for 89 yards, while Penix added 54 yards on 11 carries as the Knights finished with 182 yards on the ground. Hunter completed 12-of-26 passes for 86 yards, with three going to Kellin Putman for 39 yards. Beau Eggleston and Penix each caught four passes for 29 and 15 yards respectively. As a team, Crestview finished with 268 total yards, including 182 on the ground.

Wayne Trace will host Edgerton in the GMC opener on Friday while Crestview will begin NWC play at home against Allen East the same night.

“We’re going to need a really good week out of our defense,” Lautzenheiser said. “We going up against one of the better athletes in our conference in Jacob Hershberger, their quarterback. He can throw well, he can run well and they have a boomer of a tailback.”

“They beat us pretty good on their turf last year so we have a sour taste in our mouth about that,” he added.

It will be military appreciation night, with free admission and popcorn for military members.

Scoring summary

Knights 0 0 6 8 – 14

Raiders 0 0 6 0 – 6

Third quarter

WT – Cole Morefield 5-yard run (pass failed)

CV – Carson Hunter 2-yard run (kick blocked)

Fourth quarter

CV – Bryson Penix 4-yard run (Carson Hunter run)