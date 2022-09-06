Booster Club members can pick up swag

Submitted information

Van Wert Cougar Pride Booster Club members will have an opportunity on Wednesday, September 7 to pick up their membership gifts from 5:30-7 p.m. Van Wert Elementary. This will be a drive-thru event in front of the elementary building and members are entitled to certain gifts based on their membership level.

Cougar Champions, Visionary, and Pride levels are entitled to a newly designed Cougar Banner, Scarlett members will receive a decorative license plate, and Grey members will receive a vinyl Cougar decal. Stop out Wednesday to receive your Cougar swag.