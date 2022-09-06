The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022

Booster Club members can pick up swag

Submitted information

Van Wert Cougar Pride Booster Club members will have an opportunity on Wednesday, September 7 to pick up their membership gifts from 5:30-7 p.m. Van Wert Elementary. This will be a drive-thru event in front of the elementary building and members are entitled to certain gifts based on their membership level.

Cougar Champions, Visionary, and Pride levels are entitled to a newly designed Cougar Banner, Scarlett members will receive a decorative license plate, and Grey members will receive a vinyl Cougar decal. Stop out Wednesday to receive your Cougar swag.

POSTED: 09/06/22 at 3:47 am. FILED UNDER: News