Delphos to become Buckeye Trail Town

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — The Buckeye Trail Association will welcome Delphos as their 18th Buckeye Trail Town at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at the Delphos Canal Museum.

To be recognized as a Buckeye Trail Town is to acknowledge that the community has embraced the Buckeye Trail (BT) and is using the trail to leverage new opportunities for community and economic development. Long distance trails improve the quality of life for local residents and attract travelers from outside the local community who want to explore interesting places. While Trail Town designation can help BT hikers, it can also help the village, by bringing in tourism dollars from out-of-town visitors in need of services that a Trail Town can provide.

Delphos’ position on the Miami & Erie Canal towpath, which the Buckeye Trail runs concurrently with, is a great example of a town that can provide amenities and local historical attractions. Trail Towns are active, attractive, and interesting places with accessible and comfortable public places.

“Delphos certainly fits the description of an active Trail Town, with a strong community commitment to preserving the past while looking to the future by inviting next generation of residents and new visitors to explore the Miami & Erie Canal through the town” said Andrew Bashaw, Executive Director of the Buckeye Trail Association (BTA).

With Delphos community leaders, the Buckeye Trail Association will be celebrating this designation at the Delphos Canal Museum 241 North Main Street, Delphos at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17. A short reception will follow at the Delphos Canal Museum. The dedication is happening on Day No. 3 of Delphos Canal Days, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this September.

Ohio’s Buckeye Trail The Buckeye Trail was established in 1959, and today it is a 1,400+ mile hiking trail linking the four corners of Ohio marked by 2x 6 blue blazes. The BT follows wooded footpaths, abandoned railroad corridors, historic canal towpaths, rivers, lake shores, and country roads, within both rural and urban settings. The Trail provides public access to Ohio’s scenic and historic diversity.

The BT is open to all, made possible through the permission and cooperation of federal, state and local agencies, private landowners and the tireless work of volunteers.

The Buckeye Trail Association is the leader in building, maintaining, protecting and promoting use of Ohio’s longest scenic hiking trail for our citizens, communities and partners. The group provides outdoor recreation, opportunities to volunteer, education, access to the varied resources of Ohio and local economic benefits.