New CC Invite…

The Lincolnview Lancer cross country teams will the first annual Grandstand Cross Country Invite on Tuesday, September 13, in the grandstand area at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Admission will be free and there will be several food trucks on site including Deaf Dog Coffee, CJs shaved ice, and Peachy Nutrition. The races begin at 6 p.m. with a 100 meter dash for 1st grade and below. At 6:10 p.m. there will be a 1000 meter race for 2nd-6th grade. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a combined boys and girls junior high race, and the finale will be at 7 p.m., a combined boys and girls high school race. The community is invited to come out and watch local cross country runners compete from the comfort of the grandstand.