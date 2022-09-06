Random Thoughts: prep, college football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This post-Labor Day edition of Random Thoughts centers around rankings, a winning streak, undefeated teams, Ohio State, an area kicker on the big stage, playoff expansion and a welcome addition.

AP rankings

The first Associated Press Ohio high school football rankings were released on Monday and Van Wert appeared at No. 2 in Division IV, trailing only Glenville, while Crestview showed up at No. 8 in Division VII.

There’s no question that Division IV is stacked this year and to put this gently, with no disrespect intended toward anyone – Glenville is probably going to remain No. 1 in the poll through the regular season. The Tarblooders have knocked off two Division II teams and a Division I team, with the most notable win coming over Avon, a Division II power.

To be blunt, there is no one left on Glenville’s schedule that will likely come close to upsetting them. Stranger things have happened but I just don’t think it’s likely.

As far as Crestview, the No. 8 ranking is a pleasant surprise, one that will be tested by Allen East this Friday. There are some heavy hitters in Division VII, including Mechanicsburg, Warren JFK, New Bremen, Newark Catholic and Arlington.

Two other area teams are ranked in Division VII – Antwerp (No. 11) and Lima Central Catholic (No. 15), which seems very low, even with Saturday’s loss to Tinora.

A streak

Friday’s 36-0 victory over Defiance was the 15th straight home win for Van Wert, regular season and playoff games included.

The last loss at Eggerss Stadium? October 11, 2019, 48-25 to Kenton.

The home winning streak will be put to the test next Friday night when St. Marys Memorial comes to town for a key WBL showdown.

Undefeated

Just one NWC football team is undefeated after three weeks of non-conference play and that one team is Crestview (3-0).

Two WBL teams are 3-0 – Van Wert and Elida, and two GMC teams remain unbeaten – Antwerp and Edgerton. Not surprisingly, four MAC teams are undefeated – Marion Local, Coldwater, New Bremen and Versailles.

Lima Sr. is also undefeated so far.

Ohio State

Saturday’s 21-10 Buckeye win over Notre Dame may not have been pretty but a win is a win, especially against a team that was ranked No. 5.

Yes, the defense did look good. Notre Dame had just 253 yards, and 103 of those came on three plays, including 54 yards on a corner blitz on the first play from scrimmage.

Yes, the Buckeyes did run the ball well in the fourth quarter, but one has to wonder why they didn’t try to consistently run the ball earlier? By no means am I suggesting OSU go back to the ground-and-pound days of Woody Hayes, but when a defense is consistently dropping eight or nine guys into coverage, it’s time to run the ball.

Again, if you’re an Ohio State fan, they won and that’s all that matters.

Here’s the kicker

Last year at this time, Columbus Grove’s Rece Verhoff was kicking extra points and field goals against NWC teams. This Saturday, he’ll be kicking them against Notre Dame.

The true freshman is Marshall’s starting kicker and converted 7-of-7 PATs and a pair of field goals during Saturday’s 55-3 win over Norfolk State.

What a difference a year makes.

College football

From blowout wins to games that went right down to the wire – welcome back college football. Welcome back.

Expansion

So…the College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams no later than 2026.

I’m on the record against expansion, at least two any more than eight teams. For at least the last couple of years college football fans have said the No. 4 seed has had no chance against the No. 1 seed, but we’re adding four more teams? It makes no sense, outside of the dollars more teams will bring, which is what it’s all about.

But 12 teams? Why not make it eight or 16, so no one has a bye week?

12 just seems like such an unusual number.

A welcome addition

Do you know what improvement I’m most looking forward to at Eggerss Stadium? The addition of handrails on the home side.

I have a back condition that can make the trip up and down a terrifying one. Back condition or not, I’m sure many people who go to the games will agree that handrails will be nice.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.