Steven A. Custer

Steven A. Custer, 54, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on October 17, 1967 in Van Wert to Tom Custer and Dee Ann (Burk) Zimmerman, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include two brothers, Brian (Penny) Zimmerman and Bob (Nicky) Gonzalez, both of Van Wert, and one sister, Jennifer (Andrew) Miller also of Van Wert.

Steve worked at the former Eaton Corporation, now Danfoss.

Family visitation hours will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, September 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: to the family

