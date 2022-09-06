Top Thrill leaving…

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster will soon be no more. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, officials with the Sandusky said after 19 seasons with 18 million riders, the world’s first strata coaster is being retired. The post said more details and information will be shared at a later date. The ride has been closed since August of 2021, when an park guest was hit and seriously injured by a bracket that broke free from the 420-foot tall coaster. Cedar Point photo