Veteran thanks local business

To the Editor:

Veterans Day was observed again this year on Thursday, September 1, at the Van Wert County Fair. Again this year, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ from Convoy provided free meals to all the veterans on this special day. He has done this for several years.

On behalf of the Van Wert County veterans I would like to say “thank you” to Gibson’s for the outstanding meal provided to us again this year. I urge all veterans to be sure to visit his restaurant in Convoy and support him like he has supported us.

Thank you and God Bless America!

Michael C. Stanley

Ohio Army National Guard (retired)