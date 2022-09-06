Vintage truck show coming to Paulding

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society will host its 21st annual American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) Vintage Truck Show, featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles on Sunday, September 18, during the annual Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival.

Military vehicles will join the exhibit of all sizes, eras, makes and models of trucks. The show will held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, on the museum grounds at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, located across from the fairgrounds and the fall festival. The truck show has free admission and free parking.

More than 130 vehicles registered in 2021, traveling to Paulding from around Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. No entry fee is charged, so anyone can bring their truck and enjoy the day.

Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the museum’s dining room for a free-will donation.

Although admission is free, donations are welcome and appreciated. Proceeds will benefit the historical society.

John Henry Kauser and Mike Kauser are organizing the truck show. For additional information, call 419.399.5462 or 419.399.4856 or visit kausertrucking.org.

Watch for more details on the museum’s Facebook page.