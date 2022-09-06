VWHS Class of ’63 has summer outing

Submitted information

The weather was amazing for the August get-together at Grand Lake St. Marys where the Fell Family Cottage was opened to those who were able to attend. With Gary Profit at the grill, all enjoyed grilled beef and turkey burgers, hot dogs, and brats along with tasty side dishes provided by those attending. The meal ended with homemade ice cream .

Sharing of many memories entertained the group. Following the meal, a cornhole tournament pitted Paul Herring against Dave Watkins, and then Marcia Smith against Beverlee Profit. Both were easy wins for Dave and Marcia. The final between those two had Dave a little worried, but he managed to survive the tough game Marcia played. He could not quite understand why she was getting cheers when she scored and the fans only offered groans when he scored. It was fun for all.

Attending were: Donna (Gribler) Fulcomer, Karen (Linser) Gilliland, Paul Herring, Karen (Stittsworth) Madison, Carol (Spry) and Gary Mohr, Marcia (Droll) Smith, Dave and Angie Watkins, Denny and Joan Wilhelm, and the hosts, Gary and Beverlee (Fell) Profit.

After some discussion, the group agreed to try Thursday for the September gathering instead of Tuesday as in the past. with the hope it may work better for others who have not been able to attend.

Arrangements have been made to go to Cheers and Gears Bar and Grill, 104 N. Main Street, Convoy, at 4 p.m. Thursday, September 22.

Those who would like to attend, should let Beverlee know no later than Monday, September 19, by emailing bev.garyprofit@gmail.com.