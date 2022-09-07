Honor Flight ready to take veterans to Washington D.C.

Just like the June Flag City Honor Flight to Washington D.C., the September 13 flight will be a full one. One more flight will take place in November. Photo provided

VW independent staff/submitted information

Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will bring 83 area Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, September 13, to visit the war memorials built in their honor. It is Flag City Honor Flight’s second flight of the 2022 flight season.

Flag City Honor Flight serves all of northwest and west central Ohio, including Van Wert, Paulding, Allen and Mercer counties.

The veterans making the trip served the United States across several eras. They include five World War II-era Veterans, 48 Korean War-era Veterans and 30 Vietnam-era Veterans. Two of the Veterans making the trip are women. Of the 83 veterans scheduled to make the trip, one is from Allen County.

Flight Day

Veterans and Guardians depart for Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport from various locations on flight day, with some veterans and guardians receiving an escort from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, and Legion Riders. Following breakfast at the Grand Aire hangar, the group departs via charter jet at 8 a.m., arriving at 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival in Washington, D.C., the veterans and guardians travel by bus to the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and Air Force Memorials and observe the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The flight returns to Toledo at the Grand Aire hangar at approximately 9:30 p.m., where there is a welcome home ceremony with family members and friends, followed by “Mail Call.”

Public Encouraged to Welcome Veterans Home

Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend the homecoming celebration. Flag City Honor Flight hopes to have hundreds of people cheer them on as they return from their journey. For many of the veterans it will be the first time they’ve received such a homecoming since their service.

The Grand Aire hangar is located at 11777 W. Airport Service Road in Swanton. Adults 18 and over will need a valid government issued photo ID for entry. Children are also welcome, no ID required. The hangar opens at 7 pm for supporters to gather.

Flag City Honor Flight’s third and final flight of the year is scheduled for November 1. The June and September trips are made possible by the generous donations of individuals, organizations, local businesses, and corporations. The November flight has been designated an all-Vietnam-era flight and is being sponsored by Findlay-based Ohio Logistics. Veterans pay absolutely nothing. They are accompanied by guardians who are asked to make a tax-deductible donation to help with expenses.

Flag City Honor Flight is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and has organized and operated a trip each June beginning in 2011 and added a second annual trip in 2017. 2022 will be the organization’s first year to offer three annual flights. Flag City Honor Flight welcomes veterans from across northwestern Ohio but will take any U.S. Veteran and coordinates with other Honor Flight hubs to provide that opportunity.

Anyone wanting to participate on a future flight, either a veteran or guardian should go to flagcityhonorflight.org and fill out an application.