Labor Day traffic deaths sharply decrease

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports four people died statewide in traffic crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend, Friday September 2, through Monday, September 5. The number is far below last year’s total of 17.

One of the fatal crashes occurred along Interstate 75 in Allen County. One person was killed and 21 others were injured when a semi-truck hit a car, causing a chain reaction crash.

A total of 16,894 traffic enforcement stops were conducted during the four day holiday weekend, along with 10,356 non-enforcement stops. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations while making 221 drug arrests and 94 felony apprehensions.