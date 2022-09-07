Oral Eugene Rickard

Oral Eugene Rickard aka Rick and/or Gene, 80, arrived in Heaven Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Welcoming him in Heaven are his parents, Oral Eugene and Golide Marie Grimm Rickard and his sisters Betty June Straw and Jo Ann Clark.

Oral Eugene Rickard

Those still stuck here on Earth awaiting paradise are his sister Donna Lee Straw (95), his three kids Rick Rickard, Keith Rickard and Terri Antonino (Mark), along with his seven grandchildren, 10.5 great-grandchildren and his awesome dog Buck.

Rick was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hiking, and exploring the wilderness with his dogs. He enjoyed watching sports, reading history books, eating Hungry-Man TV dinners, Digorno pizzas and smoking cheap cigarettes. He was always an early riser and breakfast was his favorite meal of the day. He liked to brag about what an introvert he was even though he was always the life of the party.

Rick loved to laugh and lived life to the fullest. He retired in Arizona and experienced more adventure during his retirement than most will their entire lives. Rick will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Funeral services are not planned at this time.

In his honor, please do a random act of kindness to a complete stranger.