Prep roundup: Golf, soccer, volleyball

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 160 Shawnee 187

Van Wert hosted the Shawnee Indians at the Willow Bend Country Club on Tuesday and the Cougars proved to be too much for the Indians as they were victorious 160-187.

Keaton Foster carded an excellent round of 35, for match medalist honors, while teammate Blake Bohyer was the match medalist runner-up with a 41. Also scoring for the Cougars were Sam Houg and Griff McCracken, who each shot a 42, while TJ Stoller had a 44 and AJ Proffitt carded a 48.

Van Wert’s Keaton Foster sinks a putt against Shawnee on Tuesday. Foster was the match medalist after shooting a 35. Photo courtesy of Jackie Hernandez

The Cougars remain undefeated in the WBL at 5-0 and improved to 8-0 in all matches.

Van Wert will return to Wapakoneta today to finish a match from last week’s rainout, then the Cougars will travel to Kenton on Thursday.

Lincolnview 168 Bluffton 175 Ada 232

BLUFFTON — Luke Bollenbacher shot a career best 40 to lead Lincolnview past Bluffton and Ada at Bluffton Golf Course on Tuesday.

Dane Ebel was one stroke back at 41 and Evan Miller fired a 42. Grant Glossett, Aiden Hardesty and Jack Snyder each shot a 45.

The Lancers are now 7-1 in NWC play.

Soccer

Spencerville 5 Lincolnview 1

SPENCERVILLE — The Lancers dropped to 2-3-1 (0-1 NWC) with a 5-1 loss at Spencerville in the conference opener on Tuesday.

Will Gallaspie scored three first half goals for the Bearcats, while Austin Bockrath scored Lincolnview’s lone goal of the contest.

Lincolnview will travel to Kalida on Thursday.

Defiance 9 Van Wert 0 (girls)

DEFIANCE – The Bulldogs shut out Van Wert 9-0 on Tuesday, dropping the Cougars to 0-6 (0-2 WBL).

Van Wert will host Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Bluffton 8 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Crestview was shut out by Bluffton 8-0 in the NWC opener on Tuesday.

The Knights (2-4, 0-1 NWC) will travel to Ada on Monday.

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Elida 1

ELIDA — Lincolnview remained undefeated on the season with Tuesday’s 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 win at Elida.

Carysn Looser, Emma Bowersock and Makayla Blankemeyer each reached double digits in kills with 16, 13 and 12. Grace Brickner had a team high 20 digs, followed by Neive Miller (19) and Zada Walker and Breck Evans (11 each). Evans also had 48 assists, Blankemeyer had nine blocks and Bowersock had three aces.

The Lancers (5-0) will play at Kalida on Thursday.

Ottoville 3 Van Wert 1

At Van Wert High School, Ottoville topped the Cougars 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21 on Tuesday.

Jordanne Blythe had eight kills and five blocks, while Sayler Wise finished with 17 digs. Finley Foster had 23 assists and Olivia Treece recorded four aces for the Cougars.

Van Wert (0-6) will host Wapakoneta on Thursday.