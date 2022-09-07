Preview: Allen East (2-1) at Crestview (3-0)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A rock solid defense will be put to the test in Convoy on Friday, as Allen East comes to town for the NWC opener against state-ranked Crestview (No. 8, Division VII).

Despite last week’s 53-21 loss to undefeated and state ranked Elmwood (No. 9, Division V), the Mustangs (2-1) feature a potent offense and a dual threat quarterback in Jacob Hershberger.

“Allen East is a big, physical team that has lots of athletic ability,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “Their quarterback is one of the best athletes in the conference and their coaching staff has been able to set up a playbook that leans on his experience at that position as well as his athletic ability. He is a threat to throw and run the ball and he’s also reinforced by a strong running game.”

Crestview quarterback Carson Hunter (1) is a threat to run and pass. Bob Barnes/file photo

“We know that we need to contain their offense and give them some challenging looks when we are on defense,” the coach added. “They like to run a variety of concepts out of similar formations and looks so we have to be disciplined and physical.”

Through three games, the Mustangs are averaging 37 points and 355 yards per game. Hershberger has directed a balanced offense and has completed 27-of-53 passes for 393 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 184 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Jack Hoel leads the team in rushing with 48 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns and has eight receptions for 118 yards and two scores. Keaton Lehman is the leading receiver for the Mustangs (10-123, one touchdown).

“We are able to compete and led for most of the first half against a really solid Elmwood team,” Allen East head coach Joel Billings said. “We will be looking to finish and play four quarters of quality football at a high level. Overall, we have continued to develop through the first three weeks and the guys that are filling roles from last year are coming along well.”

When it comes to defense, the Mustangs aren’t too shabby, giving up just 109 passing yards per game and 282 total yards per outing, while forcing six turnovers. Hershberger leads the team in tackles with 23, including 16 solo tackles.

“Their defense is stout and they rally to the football well,” Lautzenheiser said. “This is a game where we need to possess the football well, score when we have the chance and be sound in the special teams and defensive sides of the football.”

Crestview quarterback Carson Hunter has completed 33-of-58 passes for 489 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 59 yards and three touchdowns. Kellin Putman is the leading receiver with eight catches for 224 yards and three scores, and Isaac Kline has rushed for a team high 272 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries.

“Offensively they present a wide variety of formations and motions which will require a lot of communication to make sure that we are properly aligned,” Billings said of the Knights. “They are a balanced team with the ability to run and pass well and the quarterback is mobile and sees the field really well. Defensively they are aggressive and really pursue.”

Entering the start of conference play the Knights, like many teams, are dealing with various injuries.

“We are continuing to treat some of our injuries and reassess our players as we begin Week No. 4,” Lautzenheiser said. “It’s a difficult process because you don’t want to rush some guys back too early, but you also want to have a realistic game plan throughout the week. Things can be chaotic when you plan for someone to contribute heavily and then have to make a change on Wednesday or Thursday. Our kids are still out of school until Thursday so that allows us to have players focus on treatment and film study when we are not in the classroom.”

Crestview’s last win over Allen East came during the 2018 season, 36-22. The Mustangs won 20-14 in 2019 and 42-14 last season. The two teams did not meet in 2020.

Friday will be Military Appreciation Night, featuring free admission and free popcorn for military members.