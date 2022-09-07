Preview: Van Wert (3-0) at Wapak (2-1)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s considered “the grind” for good reason.

Friday night will begin Van Wert’s stretch against three of the traditionally most physical teams in the Western Buckeye League – Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial and Ottawa-Glandorf.

Two of those three games will be on the road, starting with Friday’s game at Wapakoneta. Under veteran coach Travis Moyer, the Redskins enter the game 2-1 (2-0 WBL), with the only loss coming in the season opener, 21-7, to powerhouse Marion Local. The other two wins came against Ottawa-Glandorf (14-7) and last week at St. Marys Memorial (29-22 in overtime). Freshman quarterback Caleb Moyer scored two rushing touchdowns, including a quarterback sneak in overtime.

Surrounded by the likes of Garett Gunter (10) and Fletcher Smith (56), Aidan Pratt (15) has been able to pick up yards through the air and on the ground. Bob Barnes/file photo

“We have competed at a high level,” Moyer said. “We have continued to improve each week.”

Entering Friday’s game, the Redskins are averaging about 200 yards of total offense per game, including 110 yards per game rushing about 90 passing. Jace Knous is the team’s leading rusher with just over 200 yards and a touchdown. Moyer has completed 22-of-37 passes for 273 yards and two interceptions.

“Offensively their offensive line sustains blocks very well and they do a great job mixing in a ton of formations to make aligning difficult,” Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker said. “Their skill players run the ball very hard and Coach Moyer’s son is a freshman quarterback who runs the offense very well. Our players are excited about the opportunity to play in such a big game.”

Despite giving up over 300 yards rushing to St. Marys Memorial, Wapakoneta has excelled on defense, giving up just 242 yards per game, including 82 per game through the air.

“Wapak does a great job defensively with very active defensive lineman and linebackers that pursue to the ball and their secondary does a great job not giving up big plays,” Recker said. “Wapak will not beat themselves with turnovers, penalties, or missed assignments.”

Meanwhile, the No. 2 ranked Cougars (3-0) have gotten it done on both sides of the ball. While offense draws the attention of fans, the starting defense has allowed just two touchdowns in three games. In addition, Van Wert is allowing just 213 yards per game (127 passing, 86 rushing), while holding opponents just under three yards per carry.

“Our team is playing very good team defense right now,” head coach Keith Recker said. “We are getting aligned correctly, pursuing hard to the football, playing off blocks, and making tackles. We are getting more and more comfortable with what coach (Steve) Recker is wanting to do defensively and it shows by the way we are playing.”

“Our entire defensive staff is doing a great job teaching the game plan and our players have executed it so far,” he added. “We need to continue to communicate and be sure tacklers to take the next step defensively.”

On offense, senior quarterback Aidan Pratt continues to lead the way. Through three games, Pratt has completed 56-of-82 passes for 854 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 139 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. His completions have been spread to several different receivers, including Maddix Crutchfield (18-270, three touchdowns), Garett Gunter (18-278, two touchdowns), Carson Smith (5-97, touchdown) and Connor Campbell (4-65, touchdown). Brylen Parker and Briston Wise have each rushed for 98 yards and Parker has scored five touchdowns on the ground, plus three on special teams.

“We are a difficult team to defend right now and can be even more difficult as our run game continues to improve,” Recker said. “Aidan continues to impress and will keep getting better as the year progresses because he wants to be the best quarterback he can be. Our skill players are doing a good job creating big plays but also doing the little things like blocking downfield.”

“Our offensive line is doing a good job communicating and figuring out how we need to block certain fronts. We need to continue to play with effort, avoid negative plays, and push the tempo to continue to improve.”

“They are sound in all three phases of the game,” Moyer said of the Cougars. “Offensively, they’re very explosive and have the ability to score from anywhere on the field. They have a dual threat quarterback and they have the ability to run the ball and throw the ball very effectively.”

“Defensively, they are physical upfront and athletic on the back end. Special teams have proven that they score in the return game. We will need to play well in all three phases.”

Last year’s game was a wild 55-45 shootout, won by Van Wert. The two teams combined for 1,100 yards of total offense.

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.