13 criminal hearings held in two days in local CP Court

The Van Wert County Courthouse was a busy place Tuesday and Wednesday. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

12 people were arraigned and one person was sentenced during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Derrick Blake, 33, of Willshire, pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous drdinance, a third degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, both fourth degree felonies, and another count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree. Bond was set at $50,000 cash with a no contact order, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28.

Tyler Enmark, 27, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28.

Amy Hart, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of complicity in the commission of an offense, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28.

Anthony Oliver, 27, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on surety bond with electronic house arrest and was ordered to have no contact the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28.

Drew Kenny, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first degree felony and burglary, a second degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a $50,000 cash bond along with electronic house arrest and issued a no contact order. According to court records, a further pretrial was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 21.

Robert Stegaman, 47, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on surety bond along with alcohol sensor and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 13.

Charles McCrary, 52, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and OVI, a first degree mismeandor. He was released on a surety bond and ordered not to drive. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. October 13.

Cainan Burnett, 24, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony; two counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, fifth degree felonies, and breaking and entering, also a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. October 13.

Evan Baer, 35, of Middle Point entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. October 13.

Nathanial Owens, 24, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 5.

Coby Black, of 38, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 5.

Chad Young, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 14.

In addition to those hearings, Jeffery D. Trammell, 51, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with credit for 14 days already served for public indecency, a fifth degree felony. He was also given five years community control after his release from prison and was ordered to pay court costs.