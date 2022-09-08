Fire in Middle Point…

Fire departments from Middle Point, Van Wert, Grover Hill and Delphos, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and Van Wert County CERT were dispatched to the Bear’s Den in the 18000 block of Lincoln Highway shortly before 9:30 Wednesday night, after a caller noticed flames and heavy smoke coming from a second floor window. According to Middle Point Captain Brock Profit, crews attacked the fire quickly and aggressively and contained the flames to the second floor. Firefighters were at the scene for 3.5 hours and there were no injuries. After investigating with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause has been labeled as undetermined. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer