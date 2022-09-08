Countywide College Night planned

VW independent staff/submitted information

Guidance counselors from Van Wert County and Wayne Trace are sponsoring a College Night to be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, at the Lincolnview Community Center.

This is a cooperative project of the guidance counselors from Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage Career Center, Van Wert City Schools and Wayne Trace. It’s open to juniors and seniors and it’s an open forum to assist students and parents in collecting information concerning admission requirements, various courses of study, application procedures, and financial aid.

Representatives from over 30 colleges, universities and trade schools will be on hand, along with from various U.S. Military branches to answer questions. Local school guidance counselors will be in attendance to answer any questions that may come up. Any questions regarding this event may be directed to the school counselor at your school.

2022 College Night Participants

Anderson University

Ashland University

Ball State University

Bluffton University

Bowling Green State University

Grace College

GROB Systems, Inc

Heidelberg College

Huntington University

Indiana University (Fort Wayne)

Indiana Tech

Ivy Tech Community College

Mercy College of Ohio

Mt Vernon Nazarene University

Northwest State Community College

Ohio Christian University

Ohio Northern University

Ohio State Beauty Academy

Ohio State University – Lima

Ohio State University A.T.I.

Paul Mitchell The School Toledo

Purdue University Fort Wayne

Rhodes State College

Tiffin University

Trine University

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army National Guard

U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting

University of Findlay

University of Northwestern Ohio

University of St. Francis

University of Toledo

Vantage Career Center

Walsh University

Wright State University (Lake Campus)

WyoTech