Countywide College Night planned
VW independent staff/submitted information
Guidance counselors from Van Wert County and Wayne Trace are sponsoring a College Night to be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, at the Lincolnview Community Center.
This is a cooperative project of the guidance counselors from Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage Career Center, Van Wert City Schools and Wayne Trace. It’s open to juniors and seniors and it’s an open forum to assist students and parents in collecting information concerning admission requirements, various courses of study, application procedures, and financial aid.
Representatives from over 30 colleges, universities and trade schools will be on hand, along with from various U.S. Military branches to answer questions. Local school guidance counselors will be in attendance to answer any questions that may come up. Any questions regarding this event may be directed to the school counselor at your school.
2022 College Night Participants
Anderson University
Ashland University
Ball State University
Bluffton University
Bowling Green State University
Grace College
GROB Systems, Inc
Heidelberg College
Huntington University
Indiana University (Fort Wayne)
Indiana Tech
Ivy Tech Community College
Mercy College of Ohio
Mt Vernon Nazarene University
Northwest State Community College
Ohio Christian University
Ohio Northern University
Ohio State Beauty Academy
Ohio State University – Lima
Ohio State University A.T.I.
Paul Mitchell The School Toledo
Purdue University Fort Wayne
Rhodes State College
Tiffin University
Trine University
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Army National Guard
U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting
University of Findlay
University of Northwestern Ohio
University of St. Francis
University of Toledo
Vantage Career Center
Walsh University
Wright State University (Lake Campus)
WyoTech
POSTED: 09/08/22 at 3:44 am. FILED UNDER: News