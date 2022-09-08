Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 4 predictions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Week No. 4 of the high school football season brings with it conference and league play for all teams around the area except for Lima Central Catholic, an independent.

The Northwest Conference and Green Meadows Conference are joining the Western Buckeye League and Midwest Athletic Conference in playing in-conference games through Week No. 10. While some games appear to be mismatches, there are some intriguing games on this week’s slate.

Last week was a very down week for me, as I went just 18-7. Three WBL games were surprising (at least to me) along with some of the non-conference games. In fact, the only WBL games I picked correctly were Van Wert-Defiance and Ottawa-Glandorf-Elida. My overall record now stands at 64-17, 79 percent, just below my goal of 80 percent. Here’s hoping things go a bit better this week.

Games of the Week

Allen East (2-1) at Crestview (3-0)

It’s a challenging opener for the No. 8 Knights. I’m going to say this will be a fairly close game, maybe a touchdown difference between the two teams, but I like the way Crestview’s defense is playing now.

My feeling is a fourth quarter touchdown wins it for the Knights.

The pick: Crestview

Celina (1-2) at Kenton (1-2)

Kenton snapped a 12-game losing streak with last Friday’s win over Bath, while Celina ended an eight game losing streak with a victory over Shawnee.

This is a toss-up but I’m giving a slight edge to the Bulldogs. However, it won’t be a shock to see the Wildcats walk away with a ‘W.’

The pick: Celina

Edgerton (3-0) at Wayne Trace (1-2)

On paper, this doesn’t appear like it will be much of a game, but let’s look closer. Edgerton’s first three opponents are a combined 1-8, while Wayne Trace’s first three opponents have combined to go 6-3, with two of those loses by Fort Recovery. On top of that, the Raiders have been in each of the two losses.

It should be a close one but I’m thinking the home team gets a win in this one.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Lima Sr. (3-0) at Toledo St. John’s (0-3)

What I said about the previous game applies here. Lima Sr.’s first three opponents are a combined 0-9, while Toledo St. John’s has faced opponents that have gone a combined 7-2, and all three of those losses have been by a touchdown or less.

Call me crazy, but I’m thinking the winless team gets the victory.

The pick: Toledo St. John’s

Van Wert (3-0) at Wapakoneta (2-1)

Both teams play good defense and the two have distinctly different styles of offense, although Wapakoneta is throwing the ball more than in previous seasons.

The Redskins have struggled a bit on offense so far but some of that can be attributed to a challenging opening slate. I don’t see this becoming a track meet like last year’s 55-45 game.

With all due respect, I don’t think the Redskins have seen a passing attack like No. 2 Van Wert’s. It’s tough to replicate in practice and it’s tough facing it when you haven’t seen something like it in an actual game.

Yes, Wapak pulled off a notable upset by beating St. Marys Memorial in overtime last week but I don’t see back-to-back upsets happening, so I’m going with the Cougars.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

NWC

Ada at Leipsic: Leipsic

Delphos Jefferson at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Spencerville at Bluffton: Spencerville

WBL

Bath at Elida: Elida

Defiance at Shawnee: Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial

GMC

Fairview at Tinora: Tinora

Hicksville at Antwerp: Antwerp

Paulding at Ayersville: Ayersville

MAC

Anna at Coldwater: Coldwater

Fort Recovery at Minster: Minster

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s: Marion Local

Parkway at St. Henry: St. Henry

Versailles at New Bremen: Versailles

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic at Huron: Huron