Prep golf: Van Wert, Lincolnview win

VW independent sports

Van Wert 181 Wapakoneta 186

WAPAKONETA — The Cougars made the return trip to finish four holes of last week’s rained out match with the Wapakoneta at Wapakoneta Country Club on Wednesday.

Conditions were much more conducive to golf and the Cougars edged the Redskins by five strokes, 181-186, to remain defeated in the WBL at 6-0. Keaton Foster was the match medalist with 41, followed up by AJ Proffitt with a 45. TJ Stoller carded a 47 and rounding out the scoring was Blake Bohyer with a 53.

The Cougars will finish their week with a varsity and JV match on the road at Kenton today.

Lincolnview 218 Delphos Jefferson 247 (girls)

Zoey Tracy earned match medalist honors with a 45 and Lincolnview defeated Delphos Jefferson 218-247 at Delphos Country Club on Wednesday.

Paige Dunn fired a 56, Morgan Anspach shot a 57 and Liz Phillips closed out the scoring with a 60. Caitlin Jettinghoff led Delphos Jefferson with a 54.

Lincolnview will host Wapakoneta next Wednesday.