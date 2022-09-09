This has become a common sight along the downtown portion of Washington St. – long lines of trucks and cars. It’s not as bad as it seems though, as those lines seem to move along without too much of a delay. There are lane restrictions in both directions of Washington St., with no right turns permitted from N. Washington onto Main and no left turns from S. Washington onto Main. Sewer and sidewalk work will take place until December as part Van Wert Forward’s downtown project. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent