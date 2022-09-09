Danfoss donation…

Career Connections of Van Wert County provides economic education, financial skills, and career readiness to the students in Van Wert County schools in grades 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8 and one economics class at Van Wert High School. Recently, Danfoss Corporation made a donation to the Career Connections organization and these crucial funds will allow for this vital programming to continue and grow countywide. Pictured from left are Career Connections board members and employees from Danfoss: Pat Jackson (board member); Brad Harsha (board member); Jane Schmid (secretary); Cory Michaud (board president); Julia VanBuskirk (Danfoss); Lori Beair (Danfoss); Joshua Fritzsche (Danfoss), and Erika Lobsiger (Danfoss). Photo submitted