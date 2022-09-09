Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 4

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of Week No. 4 area high school football games.

WBL

Celina 27 Kenton 7

Defiance 28 Shawnee 12

Elida 31 Bath 10

St. Marys Memorial 41 Ottawa-Glandorf 12

Wapakoneta 20 Van Wert 19

NWC

Allen East 29 Crestview 12

Bluffton 54 Spencerville 35

Columbus Grove 38 Delphos Jefferson 6

Leipsic 47 Ada 14

GMC

Antwerp 41 Hicksville 6

Ayersville 47 Paulding 15

Edgerton 21 Wayne Trace 20

Tinora 34 Fairview 0

MAC

Coldwater 43 Anna 14

Marion Local 54 Delphos St. John’s 0

Minster 41 Fort Recovery 21

New Bremen 14 Versailles 7

Parkway 14 St. Henry 0

TRAC

Toledo St. John’s 48 Lima Sr. 13

Non-conference

Huron 38 Lima Central Catholic 14