Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 4
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of Week No. 4 area high school football games.
WBL
Celina 27 Kenton 7
Defiance 28 Shawnee 12
Elida 31 Bath 10
St. Marys Memorial 41 Ottawa-Glandorf 12
Wapakoneta 20 Van Wert 19
NWC
Allen East 29 Crestview 12
Bluffton 54 Spencerville 35
Columbus Grove 38 Delphos Jefferson 6
Leipsic 47 Ada 14
GMC
Antwerp 41 Hicksville 6
Ayersville 47 Paulding 15
Edgerton 21 Wayne Trace 20
Tinora 34 Fairview 0
MAC
Coldwater 43 Anna 14
Marion Local 54 Delphos St. John’s 0
Minster 41 Fort Recovery 21
New Bremen 14 Versailles 7
Parkway 14 St. Henry 0
TRAC
Toledo St. John’s 48 Lima Sr. 13
Non-conference
Huron 38 Lima Central Catholic 14
POSTED: 09/09/22 at 9:56 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports