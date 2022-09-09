Free movie and popcorn for 55 and over

VW independent staff/submitted information

Anyone age 55 and over is invited to enjoy free admission to the film “Fried Green Tomatoes” at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 29, at Van Wert Cinemas.

This 1991 drama is the tale of an unhappy housewife who befriends an elderly woman at a nursing home and is enthralled in the tales of the people she used to know and the stories of her past. It is a story of true friendship with humor, mystery, and even a few heartfelt tears along the way.

All attendees will receive free admission and free popcorn. Please remember this event is only for individuals ages 55 and older.

This event is sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas, Van Wert Manor and Heritage Health Care.