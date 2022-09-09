Noel E. Thatcher

Noel E. Thatcher, 90, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 2, 1931, in Van Wert County, Ohio to Herbert E. and Golda B. (Carmean) Thatcher, who both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Barbara Ellen Black on April 1, 1956, at Wood Chapel United Brethren Church in rural Ohio City.

He served his country in the United States Army Air Corps.

Noel attended the Decatur Church of God. He had served as a Sunday school teacher and was on several different committees at churches throughout the years. He was a former member of Decatur Optimist Club.

He graduated from Wren High School in 1949 as the valedictorian and served as the class president. Noel retired in 2010 as the owner and operator of Willshire Home Furnishings. He was previously the owner of Blake Furniture Gallery and Sheets Furniture, both in Decatur.

Noel was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cincinnati Reds. He loved watching his children and grandchildren in their sporting events too. He spent time each day in his Bible, singing hymns, and praying for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren each by name.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Barbara Thatcher of Decatur; daughter, Kathleen (Randall) Mollenkopf of Convoy; son, David (Rosina) Thatcher of Decatur, Indiana; daughter, Lori (Mark) Bittner of Convoy; daughter, Linda (Kent) Arnold of Decatur; daughter, Patricia (Ronald) King of Decatur; daughter, Rebecca (Mark) Macki of Convoy; daughter, Beth (Mark) Evans of Decatur; 17 grandchildren, Brooke (Michael) Vining, Blake (Stephanie) Mollenkopf, Tina (Brad) Stamper, Stephanie (Daniel) Allen, Elizabeth (Nathan) Scherer, Brittany (Josh) Williams, Andrew (Allison) Bittner, Matthew (Bethany) Bittner, Megan (Kyle) Neuenschwander, Darla (Danny) Reed, Brian Arnold-Froman, Dawn (Andrew) Dawson, Kyle (Sammie) Arnold, Amie (Trevor) Sprunger, Alison (Kaileb) O’Connor, Mandy Macki, and Jadon Evans, and 34 great-grandchildren.

Noel was preceded in death by a son, Michael Alan Thatcher; one great-grandson, Colt Wayne Sprunger; three brothers, Graydon Thatcher, Merlyn Thatcher, and Gene Thatcher; and four sisters, Ruth Riley, Rosalie Kirkland, Myrna “Mick” Riley, and Marilyn “Dot” Callow.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Decatur Church of God, with Pastor Brent Doster officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with military honors rendered by American Legion Post 43. Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and from 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service on Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Samaritan’s Purse, LOVE, Inc., or Crestview Athletics Department.

