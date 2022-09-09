Roundup: volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 0

Wapakoneta defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 on Thursday.

Finley Foster was 60-62 setting with 12 assists, Sayler Wise had eight digs, Jordanne Blythe had four kills and Blythe, Kailee Blythe and Olivia Treece each had four kills.

Van Wert (0-6, 0-3 WBL) will travel to Coldwater on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Kalida 1

KALIDA — After dropping the first set, Lincolnview rallied for a 17-25, 25-14, 25-14, 26-24 win at Kalida on Thursday.

Carsyn Looser led the way with 16 kills, while Grace Brickner had 19 digs. Breck Evans had 35 assists and 16 digs. Emma Bowersock had eight kills and four of Lincolnview’s 11 aces.

The Lancers (6-0) will host New Bremen on Monday.

Wayne Trace 3 Crestview 2

CONVOY — In front of a large crowd at Ray Etzler Gymnasium, Wayne Trace pulled out a 25-23, 16-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-12 win over Crestview on Thursday.

Crestview’s Ellie Kline was perfect at the service line, going 22-22 with an ace while adding a team high 22 digs. Cali Gregory had 46 assists and six setting kills, while Adelyn Figley notched 18 kills. Laci McCoy had 16 kills and Myia Etzler added 15. Kennedy Crider had five blocks.

Crestview (2-4) will host Parkway on Monday.

Tennis

Van Wert 3 St. Marys Memorial 2

ST. MARYS — Van Wert earned a hard fought 3-2 win at St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Wins came at first singles, where Grace Lott defeated Charley Spencer 7-6 (10-8); second singles, where Mandy Burenga topped Maddie White 6-0, 6-3, and second doubles, where Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart notched a 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 victory over Audrey Shannon and Molly Schlosser.

The Roughriders won at first doubles, Jodi Perry and Liz Brown, 6-2, 6-1, over Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman, and third singles, Cora Rable 6-2, 6-3 over Livy Quillen.

Van Wert will host Napoleon on Saturday.

Golf

Van Wert proved to be too much for Kenton, as the Cougars rolled to a 178-205 victory over the Wildcats at Memorial Park Golf Club on Thursday.

Keaton Foster was the match medalist with a round of 40, followed by Sam Houg with a 41. Griff McCracken carded a 48 and Blake Bohyer rounded out the scoring with a 49, as the varsity improved to 7-0 in the Western Buckeye League.

The Cougars will return to action on Monday at Delphos Country Club as they take on Ottoville and Patrick Henry in a tri-match and return home Tuesday night for a Western Buckeye League match up with Defiance.

The Cougars JVs were victorious over the Kenton Wildcats 208-263. Match medalist was Clayton Fast with a 48, followed by Hayden Dowler carding a 49. Brock Stoller with a 55 and Deirks Knock and Chrstian Wallenhorst tied with a pair of 56s. The JV record is 2-1 and they too will take on the Defiance Bulldogs at home on Tuesday.

Crestview 196 Columbus Grove 199 (boys)

Lincolnview 170 Delphos Jefferson 183 (boys)

OTTAWA — Led by Mathew Dealey’s 44, Crestview enjoyed a three stroke victory over Columbus Grove 196-199 at Moose Landing on Thursday.

Kaleb Swander shot a 48, followed by Dru Gray (51) and Brady Petrie (53).

Linconlview’s Grant Glossett fired a 40 and the Lancers defeated Delphos Jefferson 170-183. Aiden Hardesty shot a 41, followed by Dane Ebel (44) and Luke Bollenbacher (45).

Wayne Trace 204 Crestview 236 (girls)

At Hickory Sticks, Wayne Trace defeated Crestview 204-236 on Thursday.

Elizabeth Gent led the Knights with a 53, followed by Ashley Motycka (55), Mattie Leppard (58) and Cameron Sinn (70).

Soccer

Defiance 2 Van Wert 1

Jay Cook scored a goal but Van Wert fell to Defiance 2-1 in Western Buckeye League action at home on Thursday.

The Cougars (0-5-1) will travel to Wapakoneta on Tuesday.

Kalida 2 Lincolnview 1

KALIDA — Senior Corbin Evans scored a goal for the Lancers but Lincolnview lost at Kalida 2-1 on Thursday.

Lincolnview (2-4-1) will host Allen East on Monday.