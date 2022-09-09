Young Professionals schedule next meeting

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County (YPVW) is hosting an event highlighting three professionals in local government through a panel discussion as part of their “Level Up” series. The intent of this series is to offer free or low-cost opportunities that would help Young Professionals grow and succeed in a professional setting.

“The ‘Level Up’ series is a great benefit to both new and established Young Professionals in Van Wert County,” YPVW President Madison Bronson said. “With this series, we really want to help our Young Professionals enhance their professional portfolio and experiences in several attainable ways”.

The panel will include Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, Kyle Klinker, Director of Van Wert Parks and Recreation, and Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger. Panelists will answer a series of questions as it relates to their position in local government, with attendees also having the opportunity to ask questions and explore ways of getting involved in local government.

This event will be held from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, September 29, at the Van Wert County Courthouse in the Common Pleas Courtroom. There is no cost to attend and no limit on attendees.

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County is affiliated with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The group is intended for individuals under 40 who either work or live in Van Wert County and who are and are interested in professional development, community service, mentoring, and networking.