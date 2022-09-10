Mustangs gallop by Crestview 29-12

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A pair of first quarter touchdowns by Allen East helped set the tone as the Mustangs defeated state-ranked Crestview (No. 8, Division VII) 29-12 in the Northwest Conference opener on Friday.

It was the first loss of the year for the Knights (3-1, 0-1 NWC) while Allen East improved to 3-1 (1-0 NWC).

Crestview wide receiver Kellin Putman (3) sprints toward the end zone for a touchdown. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

After converting a fourth down inside the Crestview five yard line, quarterback Jacob Hershberger scored on a 4-yard run, then tacked on the two point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 4:12 left in the first quarter. The drive also featured an 18-yard run by Hershberger and a 17-yard run by Jack Hoel.

On the ensuing drive, the Mustangs recovered a Crestview fumble, then went on to score on a 2-yard touchdown run by Hoel, who also had an 18-yard run on the drive, and the PAT by Braylen Kennedy to make it 15-0 with 2:12 left in the opening quarter.

Crestview got on the board with just over a minute into the second quarter when Bryson Penix tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Jones, but the extra point was no good, leaving the score at 15-6. The Knights struck again with 7:24 left until halfime when Carson Hunter teamed up with Kellin Putman for an 85-yard touchdown, but the ensuing two-point conversion attempted failed.

Allen East quickly responded with a four-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by Hoel, a score that made it 22-12 at halftime. Before the break, the Mustangs were able to intercept a Hunter pass. It was one of three turnovers in the game by the Knights.

In the third quarter, Crestview had a lengthy drive that ended on downs at the Allen East 5-yard line.

Hoel skirted outside for a 14-yard touchdown run to ice the victory with 5:47 left in the game. He went on to finish with 25 carries for 185 yards and three touchdowns and the Mustangs rang up 303 yards on the ground. Hershberger added 64 yards on 13 carries and completed 5-of-13 passes for 112 yards and an interception, with three completions going to Keaton Lehman for 81 yards.

Hunter completed 14-of-31 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Putman caught three passes for 98 yards, while Beau Eggleston had four receptions for 26 yards. Isaac Kline logged 17 carries for 79 yards and the Knights rushed for 133 yards as a team.

Crestview will travel to Delphos Jefferson on Friday, while Allen East will entertain Columbus Grove in another key NWC game.

Crestview’s Wesyn Ludwig sacks Mustang quarterback Jacob Hershberger. Bob Barnes photo

Scoring summary

Crestview 0 12 0 0 – 12

Allen East 15 7 0 7 – 29

First quarter

AE – Jacob Hershberger 4-yard run (Hershberger run)

AE – Jack Hoel 2-yard run (Braylen Kennedy kick)

Second quarter

CV – Bryson Penix 15-yard pass to Hunter Jones (kick failed)

CV – Carson Hunter 85-yard pass to Kellin Putman (run failed)

AE – Jack Hoel 6-yard run (Braylen Kennedy kick)

Fourth quarter

AE – Jack Hoel 14-yard run (Braylen Kennedy kick)