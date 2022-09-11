Latta issues statement on 9/11 anniversary

Submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-Ohio) issued the following statement on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that took place in New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania:

“September 11, 2001 – a day that every American who was alive at that time will never forget. 2,977 lives were cut short, and countless individuals and families were changed forever. Today marks the 21st anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks brought against the United States by Islamic extremists.”

“Something that the terrorists never predicted when they boarded those planes on the 11th was the resilience and strength the American people would demonstrate in the days and months that followed. Citizens came together to truly represent what it means to be American and to show that we are stronger than they ever anticipated.”

“Join me in remembering our fellow Americans who perished 21 years ago today and the brave first responders who helped to save many lives. Let us continue to pray for the families who had their loved ones taken from them and remember the brave men and women who answered the call to protect our nation and keep us safe. Let us remember to remain united as one – just as we were the days immediately following such a devastating tragedy.”