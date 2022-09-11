Marvin J. Grote

Marvin J. Grote, 86, of Willshire, passed away early Saturday morning, September 10, 2022, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Indiana.

He was born August 14, 1936, in Adams County, Indiana, to Alfred H. Grote and Ella (Selking) Grote, who both preceded him in death. Marvin entered the United States Army Reserves in 1959, serving in active duty beginning February 21, 1959. He was honorably discharged November 3, 1964.

Marvin was united in marriage to Mary E. Schumm on November 30, 1958, in Willshire, Ohio, and she survives.

Marvin was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Schumm and held several offices. He retired from International Harvester (Navistar) with 30 years of service and then worked for Crestview Schools for 13 years. He enjoyed farming for many years.

He loved going to his granddaughter Courtney’s sporting events. Marvin enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved to fish.

Marvin is lovingly survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary E. Grote of Willshire; son, Kevin W. (Deb) Grote of Van Wert; sister, Mildred Strayer of Decatur, and one granddaughter, Courtney Grote.

In addition to his parents, Marvin is preceded in death by two brothers, Wilmer Grote and Allen Grote, and a sister, Ilo Schueler.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, (Schumm) in Willshire, with Pastor Hayden Folks and Pastor Robert Becker officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Schumm. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Preferred memorials: the Zion Improvement Fund.

Arrangements are by the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur.

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guest book, visit www.zwickjahn.com.