County schools run at Tiffin Carnival

VW independent sports

TIFFIN — All three Van Wert County schools made the trek to Seneca County for the Tiffin Cross County Carnival at Hedges Boyer Park, one of the biggest invitationals in the entire country.

The Lincolnview girls finished ninth in Saturday’s Division II-A 5K race while Van Wert finished 13th. Crestview competed in Division III and placed 29th out of 36 teams.

On the boys’ side, the Lancers finished eighth in Division III while Crestview had just four runners and did not score as a team. Van Wert finished ninth overall.

Girls

Ava Milligan paced Lincolnview by finishing 23rd overall (20:29.8), while Brynleigh Moody finished 30th with a time of 20:44.7. Keira Breese recorded a 49th place finish (22:02.9), followed by Olivia Snyder (61st, 22:48.4), Harper Reindel (80th, 24:20.5), Elyssa Renner (87th, 24:56) and Emma Hatcher (91st, 25:34.8)

Van Wert was led by Harmony Schuerman, who finished 69th overall with a time of 23:25. Teammate Kyra Welch was one spot behind at 70th (23:28.6), followed by Lexi Deitemeyer (74th, 23:33.7), Alyssa Knittle (75th, 23:34.5), Sarah Verville (84th, 24:45.7), Brenna Kimmet (102nd, 28:11.6) and Serena Havill (104th, 29:35.2).

Crestview was led by Anna Gardner, who finished 78th overall with a time of 22:20. She was followed by Kristal Scott (130th, 23:42), Kate Sawmiller (152nd, 24:25), Baylee Miller (160th, 24:45), Alexis Flagg (227th, 28:27) and Lily Burtch (245th, 31:36). There were 256 runners in this race.

Lexington won the Division II girls’ team title, while Fort Loramie captured the Division III team title.

Boys

Drew Laudick was Van Wert’s first finisher, placing 32nd (17:32.6), followed by Owen Scott (36th, 17:39.6), Rylan Miller (48th, 18:00.6), John Kramer (54th, 18:11.8), Noah Spath (132nd, 20:09.7), Gabe Jones (139th, 20:17.3) and Cayden Laukhuf (147th, 20:30.4).

Kreston Tow paced Lincolnview with a 31st place finish and a time of 17:28.3, followed by Evan Johns (42nd, 17:49.2), Conner Baldauf (51st, 18:00.2), Maddox Norton (82nd, 18:30), Kaleb Denman (85th, 18:34.1), Kohen Cox (97th, 18:49.6) and Trace Klausing (19:06.1).

Leading the way for Crestview was Lincoln Smith (123rd, 19:19), followed by Logan Foudy (156th, 20:10), Jake Heth (164th, 20:24) and Payton Scott (189th, 21:51). There were 219 runners in this race.

Carroll won the Division II team title, while Ottawa Hills took the Division III title.