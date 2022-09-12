Dana Alan Pollock

Dana Alan Pollock, 67, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:13 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Van Wert Health ER.

He was born on October 2, 1954, in Van Wert, to the late Lee Wayne and Anna Louise (Shaffer) Pollock. On October 2, 1985, he married the love of his life, Ronda Rhodes.

Dana graduated from Van Wert High School and worked at Kennedy Kit Manufacturing for many years before disability forced his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry and watching football, especially the Seattle Seahawks.

Dana was patient man who dearly loved his family and cherished the time he spent with his grandkids.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ronda Pollock of rural Van Wert; son, Kyle (Nicole) Pollock of Defiance; daughter, Kierstin (John) Ruffner of Delphos; grandchildren, Logan and Jason Pollock and Chloe and Scott Schrader; brothers, Rick Pollock of Galion and Kevin Pollock of Hilliard; brothers-in-law: Robert (Brenda) Rhodes of Marysville; Roger (Teresa) Rhodes of Ft. Myers, Florida, and Randy Rhodes of Van Wert, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dana was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry and Randy Pollock

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery in Middle Point. Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: a charity of the donor’s choice.

