Ladora M. “Dorie” Bollenbacher

Ladora M. “Dorie” Bollenbacher, age 101, of Rockford, passed away the morning of September 9, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Shane Hill, Rockford.

She was born on March 12, 1921, in Van Wert County, to Daniel & Rosetta (Drury) Shivley. She married Luther P. “Casey” Bollenbacher October 25, 1947, who passed away September 1, 1995.

Ladora Bollenbacher

Survivors include a son, Douglas (Jeanne) Bollenbacher of Celina; daughter, Susan Bollenbacher (Walter Younker) of Rockford; brothers-in-law, Lowell Bollenbacher and Gerald (Waunita) Bollenbacher; sister-in-law, Nina Bollenbacher, all of Celina, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The last surviving child in her family, Dorie was preceded in death by brothers, Edward (Marge) Shivley, Emmett (Kate) Shivley, and Cleo (Marge) Shivley; sisters, Helen (Roma) Gehm, her twin – Elnora (Harold) Mosier, Ethyl (Walter) Johnson, Edith (Lawrence) Hopkins, Ilo (Ernest) Stemen, Omah (Gerald) Davis, Ruby Shivley, and Zelma (Perl) Rader, brother-in-law, Carroll Bollenbacher, and sister-in-law, Pauline (Hisey) Shaffer.

Dorie was a homemaker, and had previously worked at Westinghouse in Lima and Goodyear in St. Marys. She was a member of St. Paul’s UCC, now St. Paul’s Country Church of Rockford. Dorie enjoyed a good game of cards, and playing games with family and friends. She was known for her noodle making and quick wit.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, at St. Paul’s Country Church Cemetery, 1538 Oregon Rd., Rockford, with Pastor Steve Howell, officiating.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Country Church or to St. Paul’s Cemetery Fund.

Condolences can be expressed to the Bollenbacher family at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of W.H. Dick & Sons – Hellwarth Funeral Home, Celina.