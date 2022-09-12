Venedocia Lions Club makes donation

Submitted information

The Venedocia Lions Club earmarked the money collected in the club’s donation jar in their sausage trailer at the 2022 Van Wert County Fair for the Lincolnview Band Boosters Instrument Fund.

The band is still using school-purchased instruments, such as sousaphones, from 1968. The booster club is currently holding a fund-raising drive to replace the old instruments, spearheaded by Jackie Goins.

Shown with the donation jar are (left to right) Jerry Koenig, Venedocia Lions Sausage Trailer Chair; Evan Elling, Lincolnview Band member; and Carl Renner, Venedocia Lions member. Photo submitted

At the end of the fair, the Lions Club had collected $660.55 which will go toward the fund-raising effort. The band boosters also work in the sausage trailer during many events to raise funds for their group.

The Venedocia Lions Club offers a fresh pork sausage sandwich with add-ons of cheese and egg, along with a large selection of sandwich condiments. They also offer an egg sandwich and a variety of beverages.

Visit the lions’ club website, venedocialions.org, or Facebook for a complete schedule of sausage trailer events and other information about the club.