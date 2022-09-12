Monday Mailbag: Cougars, WBL race

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of the Monday Mailbag centers around Van Wert’s loss to Wapakoneta, the Western Buckeye League title race and this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school football poll.

Q: How does the heartbreaking loss to Wapak motivate Van Wert for the upcoming match up with the St Marys Roughriders? Chaise Dawson, Convoy

A: We’ll find out Friday night, but it should be a huge motivator.

I suspect practices will be crisp and focused throughout the week, with an eye on eliminating the little mistakes that added up during Friday’s loss to Wapakoneta.

A penalty here, a missed block there, a drop or a missed tackle – those are things that add up very quickly against a team such as Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial, etc. Talent alone isn’t always enough to get the job done.

If the Cougars have any hope of staying in the WBL title race, they’ll need a win at home Friday night, but that’s just the first step. There will be other challenges along the way and of course, Van Wert will need some help to grab at least a title share.

In terms of the league title, I believe St. Marys Memorial has the same sense of urgency.

Q: How does this loss (vs. Wapakoneta) affect Van Wert’s WBL title hopes? I assume Wapak basically controls their own destiny at this point. Name withheld upon request

A: At this point, Wapakoneta and Elida control their respective fates, as both are undefeated in WBL play (3-0). Elida is now the only overall undefeated team left in the league.

If you’re wondering, those two teams will play at Elida on September 30. In the meantime, Wapakoneta will face Shawnee and Kenton, while the Bulldogs have Celina and Defiance the next two weeks.

Out of the two teams, I’d say Elida probably has a more challenging road ahead with Celina, Defiance, St. Marys Memorial, Van Wert and Shawnee among the games left.

Along with Shawnee and Kenton, Wapakoneta has Bath, Celina and Defiance left.

One team that I think could be a wild card in all of this: Defiance. With two league losses, the Bulldogs probably won’t win the league title but I can’t shake the feeling they may have a say-so in who does.

Q: After three weeks of league games in the WBL, the top three teams seem to be heads above the rest. What is your predictions of 4-10? I looked at your preseason prediction and I believe your list is pretty far off, care to change? – Scott Miller, Celina

A: All I can say is it has the potential to be a very interesting league race and it may be safe to say no one is getting out without a league loss. Time will tell of course, but that’s a realistic possibility.

When looking at the standings, I think the most surprising thing is Ottawa-Glandorf is winless but there are a couple of factors there – a very challenging schedule to this point and the loss of some great talent to graduation or basketball, in the case of two-way starter Colin White.

To answer your question, yes, things look off now compared to the preseason poll but let’s see how things shake out. There are plenty of games to be played and I’m expecting a surprise or two along the way.

Q: How far will Van Wert fall in this week’s state poll? Name withheld upon request

A: We’ll find out sometime this afternoon, but probably not out of the top 10, simply because it was a one point loss to the No. 15 team in Division III. However, the pollsters can be fickle, so we shall see.

Just remember – the poll is certainly fun to look at and it’s nice to see your school listed in it, but it’s not the end-all, be-all.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.