Van Wert City Council to meet tonight

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building at 515 E. Main St.

The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live starting promptly at 6:30 at https://chvid.com/go/dist/vod.cfm?org=vwcc.

Prior to the regular meeting, three committee meetings will take place.

A Judiciary and Annexation Committee meeting will be held at 5:50 p.m. to discuss the Main Street Van Wert speaker system. A Streets and Alleys Committee meeting will be held at 6:05 p.m. to address safety concerns at the Towne Center Boulevard. and Christopher Crossing intersection. A Health, Service, and Safety Committee meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. to discuss possible weather-dependent changes to grass/weed ordinance.